30 years for torture death after life sentence overturned

COLUMBIA (AP) A South Carolina man whose life sentence for the torture death of a drug dealer was overturned has agreed to spend 30 years in prison for the crime.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Antonio Miller pleaded guilty to several charges May 11.

Investigators say Miller and three others went to the Aiken home of Fred Tucker in September 2008 to rob him of money and drugs and help their drug dealing enterprise.

Authorities say Tucker was bound with duct tape and burned with a heated screwdriver until he told where he had hidden drugs and money. Investigators say Tucker was then killed with a gunshot to the chest.

Miller was sentenced to life in state court in 2012, but that conviction was overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 2016.

