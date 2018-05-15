Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / A 50/50 split: Usually disfavored, joint custody appropriate at times (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 15, 2018

  Finding it to be in the best interest of the child, the state Court of Appeals has affirmed a generally disfavored arrangement where the child has adjusted well to joint physical custody, rotating weekly between mother and father. In its May 2 ruling in Clark v. Clark, the appeals court unanimously found that the passage ...

