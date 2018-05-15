At least 16 boats damaged by fire at South Carolina dock

ANDERSON (AP) At least 16 boats have been damaged in a fire at a marina on a South Carolina lake.

Media outlets reported that Anderson County authorities say the fire was reported just after noon May 14 on Lake Hartwell.

One boater was burned and at least one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams says firefighters from at least 24 stations in Anderson and Oconee counties responded. Officials estimate at least 200 firefighters worked to contain the fire, which took about two hours.

Investigators think the fire started when a generator backfired and set a boat on fire.

Anderson County Emergency Management Lt. David Baker said most of the damage was confined to a single dock.

The state department of natural resources is investigating.

