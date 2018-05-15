Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Trucking company, driver hit with $17M verdict for fatal crash (access required)

Trucking company, driver hit with $17M verdict for fatal crash (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz May 15, 2018

  A federal jury in Charleston has awarded $17 million to the relatives of a Canadian family killed in a fiery crash with a tractor trailer, marking the apparent end of nearly three years of litigation and hundreds of motions. The truck driver, Timothy Groshans, had the cruise control set at 70 mph when his semitrailer barreled ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo