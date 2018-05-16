Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Il brutto Americano: USC alum sues prof, school (access required)

Il brutto Americano: USC alum sues prof, school (access required)

By: David Donovan May 16, 2018

For many college students, a study abroad program is a dream opportunity, but one University of South Carolina alumna has filed a lawsuit alleging that a professor subjected her to nightmarish mistreatment during a trip to Italy. Allison Dunavant says that she went abroad in 2016 thinking she was going as part of the school’s USC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo