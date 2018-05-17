Quantcast
Public Utilities – Municipal – Natural Gas – Neighboring Providers – Designated Service Area (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno May 17, 2018

Where the plaintiff-public works commission has already been providing natural gas in an industrial park that lies between the parties’ municipal boundaries, plaintiff has established a designated service area. Accordingly, the defendant-city could not offer its services in the park without plaintiff’s permission. We affirm judgment for plaintiff. At issue is a sentence from S.C. Code Ann. ...

