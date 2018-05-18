Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Abstention & Res Judicata – Real Property – Mortgages (access required)

Civil Practice – Abstention & Res Judicata – Real Property – Mortgages (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 18, 2018

In a separate lawsuit (Whitt I), plaintiff alleged violations of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations and various state-law claims; in this lawsuit (Whitt II), plaintiff challenges defendants’ pursuit of foreclosure while they were simultaneously offering plaintiff a loan modification. Where Whitt I was dismissed on abstention principles, there was no final judgment on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo