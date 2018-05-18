Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Chinese Manufacturer – U.S. Distributor (access required)

Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Chinese Manufacturer – U.S. Distributor (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 18, 2018

Though the Chinese defendants manufactured tires for distribution in the United States and entered into a contract with a U.S. company to distribute those tires, these facts do not constitute purposeful availment of the South Carolina market. The court grants defendants Huangzho General Rubber Factory and Huangzhou Zongce Rubber Co., Ltd.’s (collectively HZR) motion to dismiss ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo