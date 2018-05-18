Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Venue & Intervention – Environmental – Administrative – EPA Rule Suspension (access required)

Civil Practice – Venue & Intervention – Environmental – Administrative – EPA Rule Suspension (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno May 18, 2018

None of the defendants reside in the Southern District of Texas; the events leading to the suspension of an Environmental Protection Agency rule took place in Washington, D.C.; no real property is involved in this action; and none of the plaintiffs reside (or even have offices) in the Southern District of Texas; consequently, this case ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo