Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Taxation / Taxation – Income Withholding – Labor & Employment – Civil Practice – Service of Process – ‘Nail Mail’ (access required)

Taxation – Income Withholding – Labor & Employment – Civil Practice – Service of Process – ‘Nail Mail’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 18, 2018

Under 26 U.S.C. § 3403, an employer cannot be made liable for failing to honor an employee’s W-4 form when it has been directed to deduct and withhold taxes by the Internal Revenue Service. Furthermore, a Revenue Ruling has rejected plaintiff’s preposterous argument that the 26 U.S.C. § 3401(c) definition of “employee” does not include ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo