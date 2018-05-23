Quantcast
An experiment in Charleston: Criminal mediation efforts  could spread statewide (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz May 23, 2018

Charleston County Chief Administrative Judge Markley Dennis balked at the thought of using mediation to resolve criminal cases when a local mediator pitched the idea six or seven years ago. “My first thought was, ‘That’s just crazy. It won’t work,’” Dennis said. Unlike civil mediation, criminal mediation requires “some admission of wrongdoing on the part of ...

