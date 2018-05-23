Group says ad back on the air despite cease-and-desist order

COLUMBIA (AP) A third-party group has renewed the airing of an ad partially pulled from South Carolina airwaves last week following a cease-and-desist letter from a Republican challenging Gov. Henry McMaster.

Palmetto PAC said May 23 that it was back on the air with the TV spot, which says Catherine Templeton was fired by the state health agency and Revenue Department. The ad cites an article in which sources told the Post and Courier of Charleston that Templeton had been pushed out of both positions.

The spot likens Templeton to a contestant on “The Apprentice,” with President Donald Trump repeatedly saying, “You’re fired” as an announcer says Templeton was ousted by the Department of Health and Environmental Control and Revenue.

But in the same newspaper article, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley refuted those sources, backing Templeton’s claim that she left both agencies on her own. South Carolina’s governor at the time, Haley tapped Templeton first to lead the state labor department, then DHEC. After a total of four years, Templeton left state government, later consulting for both DHEC and Revenue.

In a statement, Templeton’s campaign last week decried the ouster allegations as false, telling The Associated Press she “won’t back down” and adding, “We know McMaster and his allies will keep lying about Catherine because that’s all corrupt big government insiders know how to do.” A Templeton attorney disseminated a cease-and-desist order, and correspondence obtained by AP confirmed that several stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcasting Group pulled the spot.

But on May 22, Carlo LoParo of Palmetto PAC told AP that “all stations” are running the original version of the ad, with the exception of WYFF-TV, an NBC affiliate based in Greenville. That station is airing a “slightly modified version,” which begins with an assertion that Templeton “has had trouble keeping” jobs within state government, instead of the original’s ad’s assertion that she was “fired.”

LoParo also said the group had made an “upper five-figure” digital ad buy to run the spot. In a letter sent last week to TV station managers, an attorney for the group called Templeton’s cease-and-desist letter a “desperate attempt to conceal this history by intimidating stations in the lead-up to the primary election.”

Templeton rebutted the claims in an ad of her own, launching a six-figure TV buy last week in which she calls McMaster “desperate” and highlights Haley’s refutation of the firing claim.

South Carolina’s primary elections are June 12.

