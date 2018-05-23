Quantcast
Regulation of HOAs now in effect (access required)

Regulation of HOAs now in effect (access required)

Does bill do enough?

By: Matt Chaney May 23, 2018

  A bill regulating homeowners associations took effect May 17 with Gov. Henry McMaster’s approval, making it the state’s first attempt to formally govern housing organizations. While the bill does much to clarify the rights of HOA’s and homeowners, some attorneys say the law does not go far enough. “South Carolina is one of the few states ...

