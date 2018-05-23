Quantcast
Towing policy not a 4th Amendment violation (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 23, 2018

Columbia police officers who arrested a man in a private driveway did not violate his Fourth Amendment rights when they performed an “inventory search” of the vehicle he was driving and had it impounded, a divided Supreme Court has ruled. Petitioner Jonathan Miller, initially arrested for driving with a suspended license, argued in State v. Miller that police ...

