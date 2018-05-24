Quantcast
Home / News / News Briefs / Columbia attorney tapped to lead SC Bankruptcy Law Association (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 24, 2018

Columbia attorney Michael Weaver was elected president of the South Carolina Bankruptcy Law Association. Weaver has already begun serving his one-year term leading the 200 member organization. The SCBLA is a nonprofit corporation that promotes bankruptcy legal education for attorneys who practice in federal court. The Supreme Court of South Carolina Commission on CLE approved the organization as ...

