South Carolina regulators challenge nuclear report secrecy

COLUMBIA (AP) State regulators are questioning South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.’s statement that the utility could not release a report critical of construction of two nuclear reactors because the company planned to use the report to sue the chief contractor.

The Office of Regulatory Staff said in a filing May 23 the Bechtel report was not put together for a lawsuit, but rather to determine what was wrong with construction.

SCE&G and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned construction in Fairfield County last summer after spending more than $9 billion.

The chief executive of SCE&G and parent company SCANA, Kevin Marsh, told lawmakers last fall the utility had not made the Bechtel report public because it was going to be used in a lawsuit against Westinghouse.

An SCE&G denies regulators’ allegation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

