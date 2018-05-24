Quantcast
Wilson notifies Perry of intent to sue over MOX plant (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 24, 2018

Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter May 22 giving notice of the state’s intention to sue over the termination of the Mixed Oxide Project to convert weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for nuclear reactors. Wilson sent the letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry. “South Carolina is disappointed that DOE continues to move forward on a path ...

