By: Rebecca Lightle May 30, 2018

The Eastern District of Virginia's Local Bankruptcy Rule 3070-1(C), which allows for dismissal without hearing, conflicts with the requirements of 11 U.S.C. § 1307. Background In January 2017, the Eastern District’s bankruptcy trustee certified under Local Bankruptcy Rule 3070-1(C) that Debtor-Appellant Sarah No had failed to commence timely payments under her bankruptcy plan as required by 11 ...

