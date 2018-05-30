Quantcast
Bar names Murphy & Grantland pro bono firm of the year (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 30, 2018

The South Carolina Bar named Murphy & Grantland the 2017 Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year for their work providing free legal counsel to those in need. John Grantland was presented with the award on behalf of his staff at the Wild Dunes resort on the Isle of Palms on May 24. “At our firm, we ...

