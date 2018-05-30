Quantcast
Home / News / News Briefs / Executives fined $114M for Medicare fraud (access required)

Executives fined $114M for Medicare fraud (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 30, 2018

The former CEO of a medical testing lab and the owners of a marketing firm must pay $114 million in civil damages and penalties after a federal judge in South Carolina said they violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release from the plaintiffs’ lawyers, the judgment was handed down May 24, just a ...

