Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – State drug convictions defeated court’s jurisdiction (access required)

Immigration – State drug convictions defeated court’s jurisdiction (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle May 30, 2018

An immigrant’s conviction for unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell constitutes a conviction of both an aggravated felony and a crime involving moral turpitude. Therefore, the court lacks jurisdiction to review the Board’s rulings on his removal order. The petitioner also was not eligible for cancellation of removal. Background Petitioner Rene Guevara-Solorzano ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo