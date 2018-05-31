2l workers hurt in South Carolina construction collapse

MAULDIN (AP) Two workers have been hurt in a store construction collapse in South Carolina.

Mauldin Police Sgt. Benjamin Ford told news outlets that the collapse occurred around 4 p.m. May 30. Ford said the employees were taken to a hospital. Their names have not been released and there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Construction on the store had started April 23. Ford said it’s unclear what caused the collapse.

Deputy fire marshal Chris Camacho said officials are trying to determine the extent of the damage. It appears wooden beams fell to the ground and several interior walls buckled.

Trisect Construction President Bryan Clemmons said the company is gathering information to file a report to Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

