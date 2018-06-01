Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 1, 2018

Even though the Richland Election Board found that appellant was a qualified voter and allowed her to remain on the ballot for a Richland County position on the District 5 Richland-Lexington School Board of Trustees, since there was some evidence that appellant’s residence was actually in Lexington County, we uphold the circuit court’s removal of ...

