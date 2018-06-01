Quantcast
Environmental – Public Trust Doctrine – Civil Practice – Standing – Justiciability – Riparian Rights – Agricultural Water Use

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 1, 2018

Although plaintiffs complain that, under the Surface Water Withdrawal, Permitting, Use, and Reporting Act, farmers have a perpetual right to continue to withdraw their registered amount of water, regardless of how conditions may change in the future, plaintiffs have not alleged any existing injury. We affirm the circuit court’s dismissal of plaintiffs’ non-justiciable claim for lack ...

