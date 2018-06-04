Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Chapter 7 – Motion to Dismiss – No Abuse – Medical Conditions & Reduced Pay (access required)

Bankruptcy – Chapter 7 – Motion to Dismiss – No Abuse – Medical Conditions & Reduced Pay (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 4, 2018

Although the debtor did not face a sudden medical emergency or unemployment, he did face increasing medical problems and reductions in his earnings. And while he made questionable financial decisions in the months before he filed bankruptcy, those decisions were consistent with his history of questionable financial decisions. The court finds that the debtor’s bankruptcy petition ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo