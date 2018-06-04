Suspended Columbia senator faces trial on misconduct charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina state senator is set to go on trial on misconduct charges.

Trial is scheduled in Columbia on June 4 for Sen. John Courson, who is also charged with converting campaign money to his personal use and criminal conspiracy.

The 73-year-old Courson has been in the Senate since 1984. The Republican was suspended last year following his indictment as part of an investigation of corruption at the Statehouse. Three state legislators, all Republicans, have pleaded guilty and resigned. Two other former GOP legislators also face charges.

Courson has denied the charges. His attorney, Rose Mary Parham, has called the case “a witch hunt.”

Prosecutors accuse Courson of being paid $133,000 from campaign consultants he had paid $248,000. Prosecutors have not said what Courson did with the money.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

