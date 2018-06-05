Court: Lawsuits can continue against South Carolina utility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state Court of Appeals says lawsuits seeking refunds for South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. customers can continue.

The Appeals Court rejected SCE&G’s request to have the cases dismissed. The utility argued state regulators and not the courts should not decide how much customers pay.

Some customers seeking lower rates and refunds have sued SCE&G after the abandonment of construction of two reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County last year.

The Appeals Court agreed with a lower court that ruled there are issues beyond simply the questions of refunds or lower rates that should be considered, including the constitutionality of the law that helped finance the failed project.

SCE&G says it still thinks regulators should decide the matter.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

