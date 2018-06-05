Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Insurer can sue lawyer it hired for malpractice (access required)

Insurer can sue lawyer it hired for malpractice (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 5, 2018

  An insurance company can bring a malpractice action against an attorney it hired to represent an insured, a divided South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. While some are applauding the decision of first impression, others are concerned that it will erode the attorney-client relationship. The court’s May 30 decision in Sentry Select Insurance Co. v. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo