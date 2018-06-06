Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Mount Pleasant firm helps set up $90M trust (access required)

Mount Pleasant firm helps set up $90M trust (access required)

Funds will compensate victims of defective airbags

By: Heath Hamacher June 6, 2018

  A Mount Pleasant law firm has reported that it helped negotiate a bankruptcy plan carving out a trust of at least $90 million for those who have been injured or killed by defective Takata airbags. According to a settlement report submitted by Motley Rice officials, the airbags are “at the center of the largest automobile ...

