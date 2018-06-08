South Carolina court overturns conviction based on questions

COLUMBIA (AP) The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned a man’s conviction for fondling a girl because his attorneys were not allowed to question an accuser’s mother about her immigration status.

52-year-old Venancio Diaz Perez of North Charleston was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2013.

The newspaper reported two girls had accused Perez of sexual acts in his home where his wife babysat children. His attorneys asked whether the girls’ mothers were in the United States legally.

The trial judge would only allow one of the mothers to be questioned.

The justices ruled June 6 that Perez’s lawyers should have been able to question both women.

The court said the questions should have been allowed to help determine witnesses’ credibility.

