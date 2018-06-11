Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Evidence – Fingerprint Authentication – Prior Bad Acts – Prison

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 11, 2018

Evidence may not be authenticated with evidence that is otherwise inadmissible. In any event, the state could have authenticated defendant’s 2003 fingerprint card without referring to his previous stay in prison. We reverse defendant’s conviction for breaking into a motor vehicle. After a car was broken into, police lifted fingerprints from the car and then matched them ...

