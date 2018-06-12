Man changes World War monument after SC ruling

GREENWOOD (AP) A man has changed the names at a memorial to the dead in World War I after a South Carolina judge’s ruling.

Trey Ward said in a Facebook post that he changed panels on the monument that had listed the dead in Greenwood by race to a straight alphabetical list of names last week.

Ward acted after Circuit Judge Frank Addy ruled that a state law designed to protect Civil War and other monuments did not apply to memorials on private property.

The Heritage Act was passed in 2000 as part of a compromise to ensure the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse. That law prohibited any change to a monument.

Ward said he was concerned about the possibility of being arrested, but decided to go ahead.

“I’ve talked to a lot of lawyers before I did it, I talked to the former sheriff, I talked to a lot of people and I said, ‘Can I be arrested?’ — and nobody really knows,” he told the Index-Journal in an interview. “I don’t want to get arrested, but if they arrest me, I’m not going to let anybody bail me out. I’m going to stay in jail forever.”

Ward told the Index-Journal that he made the changes at dawn on June 6, along with a crew of workers.

Attorneys opposing Addy’s decision, including House Speaker Jay Lucas and Attorney General Alan Wilson, said his interpretation could affect more than 170 monuments throughout the state.

