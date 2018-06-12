SC officer fired after DWI arrest in North Carolina

FORT MILL (AP) A South Carolina police officer who was arrested in North Carolina has been fired.

Fort Mill Police Chief Jeff Helms said that 55-year-old Tanya Moore Ervin-Leonhardt was fired June 3, a day after her arrest on charges including driving while impaired, drug possession and illegally carrying a gun.

Cherryville Police Chief Cam Jenks says officers responding to reported careless driving “could smell the odor of alcohol on her breath.” She identified herself as an off-duty officer and refused to take a sobriety test. Police found marijuana and paraphernalia in her car.

Jenks says concealed carry permit holders aren’t allowed to carry concealed weapons with alcohol in their systems.

Helms says Ervin-Leonhardt was a desk officer who joined the department in 2002.

It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

