By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 12, 2018

Although plaintiff alleges that a generic migraine medication caused her to suffer a heart attack, her state-law claims of strict liability, negligence, breach of express and implied warranty, fraud and negligent misrepresentation are preempted by federal law which prohibits a generic drug manufacturer from changing its label or the formulation of its product. The court grants ...

