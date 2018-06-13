Attorney General Wilson in Republican runoff with Atwater

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has been forced into a runoff for the Republican nomination.

Wilson will take on state Rep. Todd Atwater in the runoff June 26.

Wilson nearly won the nomination outright, but fell just over 1 percentage point short in unofficial results from June 12’s primary.

Atwater hammered Wilson on ethics, saying he tried to stop the prosecution of a political consultant he once used after giving the case to a different prosecutor.

Wilson says no attorney general has ever fought corruption as hard as he has.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November’s election.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

