Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Attorney General Wilson in Republican runoff with Atwater

Attorney General Wilson in Republican runoff with Atwater

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2018

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has been forced into a runoff for the Republican nomination.

Wilson will take on state Rep. Todd Atwater in the runoff June 26.

Wilson nearly won the nomination outright, but fell just over 1 percentage point short in unofficial results from June 12’s primary.

Atwater hammered Wilson on ethics, saying he tried to stop the prosecution of a political consultant he once used after giving the case to a different prosecutor.

Wilson says no attorney general has ever fought corruption as hard as he has.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November’s election.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo