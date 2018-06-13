Quantcast
Home / News / News Briefs / Nelson Mullins to merge with Florida firm, Broad and Cassel (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 13, 2018

South Carolina’s largest law firm, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, is expanding further into Florida by merging with Broad and Cassel, creating a firm with more than 725 attorneys practicing in 25 offices. The merger will become effective August 1, the firms said in a news release. The new firm will be known as Nelson Mullins ...

