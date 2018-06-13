Quantcast
New laws to impact prosecution for human trafficking

By: Matt Chaney June 13, 2018

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson met June 1 with the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force to discuss new laws which he said will aid in prosecuting the offense. In a press release, Wilson said the recently passed laws will do the following: Create 30-year non-parolable offense for trafficking in minors. Change the wording of ...

