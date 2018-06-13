Runoffs set for several SC Congressional District races

COLUMBIA (AP) One incumbent U.S. House member won and one lost in June 12’s primaries in South Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice easily won the Republican nomination as he seeks a fourth term, beating Larry Guy Hammond of Myrtle Beach in the 7th District that runs from Florence to Myrtle Beach.

He will face the Democratic nominee — Mal Hyman of Hartsville and state Rep. Robert Williams of Darlington will square off in a June 26 runoff — and Libertarian Dick Withington in November.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford lost his Republican primary to state Rep. Katie Arrington.

Arrington attacked Sanford for his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Joe Cunningham, a construction lawyer and yoga studio owner won the Democratic nomination for the 1st District, which includes Charleston and the southern coast and has not elected a Democrat since 1978.

In the 5th District, Archie Parnell won the Democratic nomination even after divorce papers surfaced from nearly 45 years ago saying he beat his wife.

Democratic party leaders urged Parnell to withdraw, but he refused, saying he was a changed man.

“Tonight, the people sent a clear message to everyone. You don’t have to be defined by your worst mistake,” Parnell said in a statement.

The win by the Sumter attorney sets up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

The Republican won a surprisingly close special election last year by 3 percentage points in the district which covers 11 counties from Spartanburg to Sumter and is anchored by the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Constitution party candidate Michael Chandler will also appear on November’s ballot.

Former state Sen. Lee Bright has one spot locked in for a runoff for the Republican nomination in the 4th District seat left open when U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy decided not to run again. Bright is a social conservative known for controversial stances, like requiring people to use the bathrooms of the gender of their birth.

Bright’s runoff opponent still wasn’t clear after the primary. State Sen. William Timmons and state Rep. Dan Hamilton were within 400 votes of each other for the second spot in the June 26 primary in unofficial results.

Businessman Brandon Brown and accountant Doris Lee Turner will meet in a runoff to determine the Democratic nominee for the 4th District.

In the 2nd District, retired Army veteran Sean Carrigan of Chapin and Annabelle Robertson of West Columbia will meet in a Democratic runoff election in two weeks. The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Republican Joe Wilson and American party member Sonny Narang in November to represent the district that includes the western suburbs of Columbia. Wilson has been a member of Congress since 2001.

Democratic primary winner Mary Geren of Anderson will face American Party’s Dave Moore of Salem and incumbent Republican Jeff Duncan in the general election. Duncan is seeking his fifth term in the district in the northwest part of the state.

In the 6th District, Democratic incumbent James Clyburn, Republican candidate Gerhard Gressmann of Estill, and the Green Party’s Bryan Pugh of Orangeburg ran unopposed for their party’s nomination and will face each other in November in the state’s only majority-minority district.

