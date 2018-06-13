Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / SC primary voters like Trump’s tax cuts, medical marijuana (access required)

SC primary voters like Trump’s tax cuts, medical marijuana (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2018

COLUMBIA (AP) Both Democratic and Republican primary voters in South Carolina have overwhelmingly approved questions their parties put on the ballot. Republicans asked their primary voters June 12 if they supported bringing the South Carolina tax code into "conformity with the new Trump tax cuts." The GOP also asked its voters if they support only allowing members of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo