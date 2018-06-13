Quantcast
Suspended Myrtle Beach attorney arrested for indecent exposure

Suspended Myrtle Beach attorney arrested for indecent exposure

By: Matt Chaney June 13, 2018

A Myrtle Beach attorney, who had his law license suspended in September after he committed a criminal act of voyeurism, was arrested June 5 in Surfside Beach and charged with indecent exposure. Police said Jacob Leon Parrott was charged after they received complaints about a man performing lewd acts near a public beach access in North ...

