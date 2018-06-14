Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Evidence – Prior Conviction – 'Confinement' – Parole – First Impression

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 14, 2018

Where defendant was convicted of murder in 1976, and where he was released on parole in 2003 (more than 10 years before the incident at issue), evidence of defendant’s 1976 conviction was not admissible under Rule 690(b). Evidence of the 1976 conviction was nevertheless admissible because defendant opened the door to such evidence. We reverse defendant’s ...

