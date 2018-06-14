Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Cell Phone – Warrantless Search – Abandonment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno June 14, 2018

Even though defendant’s cell phone was password-protected, after he lost it at the scene of a burglary, he did not try to retrieve it and therefore abandoned it. Since the phone was abandoned, police could search its contents without a warrant. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision, which upheld the trial court’s determination that the ...

