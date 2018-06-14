Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Sex Offender – Failure to Register – Automatic Electronic Monitoring

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 14, 2018

Where the circumstances leading up to the imposition of electronic monitoring pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 23-3-540(E) will vary widely on a case-by-case basis, electronic monitoring under § 23-3-540(E) “must be ordered by the court” only after the court finds electronic monitoring would not be an unreasonable search based on the totality of the ...

