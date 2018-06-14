Former South Carolina town clerk charged with fraud

SPARTANBURG (AP) A former town clerk in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with misuse of traffic fines and two town credit cards.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in a news release that 46-year-old Tamala Wingate Redd of Greer has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $10,000 or more.

Redd is a former clerk in the Spartanburg County town of Lyman.

She’s also been charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or more. It was not known if she has an attorney yet.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the town of Lyman and its police department requested the investigation.

Redd worked for Lyman from 2012 to 2016.

