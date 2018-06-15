Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Wrongful Discharge – Internal Report – SCUTPA (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 15, 2018

Where plaintiff made only internal reports of his employer’s alleged wrongdoing, he cannot show that his firing was a wrongful discharge in violation of public policy. Defendants’ partial motion to dismiss is granted as to plaintiff’s claims of wrongful discharge in violation of public policy and violation of the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act. Disputes between ...

