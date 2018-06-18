Sentenced as a juvenile, SC man gets life behind bars again

CHESTER (AP) A South Carolina man sentenced to life in prison when he was 16 has been sentenced again to life behind bars for the 1988 double homicide.

The Associated Press reports 46-year-old Theodore Harrison was sentenced June 15. His case was in court again because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that mandatory sentences of life without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juvenile homicide offenders.

In 2016, the court said the decision applied to more than 2,000 inmates already serving those terms nationwide.

Harrison admitted killing 22-year-old Renee Collins and 18-year old Brian Stephenson during a robbery in Chester County.

Harrison’s lawyer said Harrison has been rehabilitated in prison, but prosecutors said Harrison had a history of violent behavior that can’t be ignored.

