Don't blame the moonshine (access required)

Don’t blame the moonshine (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 19, 2018

The moonshine defense didn’t work. A man who claimed that laced homemade liquor caused him to blackout before he went berserk and stabbed his wife with a barbecue fork has failed to convince the South Carolina Court of Appeals that he was entitled to an involuntary intoxication instruction at trial. “Usually, I don’t think that’s ...

