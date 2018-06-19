Quantcast
Judge dismisses Charleston church-shooting lawsuit (access required)

Judge dismisses Charleston church-shooting lawsuit (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 19, 2018

A federal judge in Charleston threw out a lawsuit brought on behalf of the victims of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church against the FBI June 18, The Post & Courier reports. The suit claimed that the FBI failed to prohibit shooter Dylann Roof from purchasing a weapon despite a previous arrest record and ...

