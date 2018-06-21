Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / U.S. C.A. 4th Cir. Unpublished / Constitutional – Imprisonment not sufficient to appoint counsel (access required)

Constitutional – Imprisonment not sufficient to appoint counsel (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle June 21, 2018

The district court did not err in dismissing an inmate’s Eighth Amendment claims or in declining to appoint counsel, but remand is necessary because the lower court failed to address the plaintiff’s state-law medical malpractice claims. Background Plaintiff Steven Banks is incarcerated at the Greensville Correctional Center and suffers from numerous health conditions. In April 2012, he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo