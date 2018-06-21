Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Court won’t rehear habeas retroactivity issue (access required)

Criminal Practice – Court won’t rehear habeas retroactivity issue (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle June 21, 2018

The government was denied rehearing as to a habeas petitioner, previously granted permission to seek relief under the savings clause contained in 28 U.S.C. § 2255. Statement respecting denial (Agee, J.) The issues in this case are of significant national importance and are best considered by the Supreme Court as early as possible. Because the case may ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo